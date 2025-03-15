Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Based Personnel.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Population Based Cancer Registry

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month + HRA as applicable

Qualification : Master degree in Sociology/ Master in Social work (MSW) from a recognized university with minimum 1 year experience in Public health /Medical social work related field work from recognized institution in Health Sector preferably from a hospital.

Job Responsibilities: (Not limited to) Collection of data from sources, Coding, Interview and Follow-up of patients, Organizing camps/ meetings

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Statistical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Population Based Cancer Registry

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month + HRA as applicable

Qualification : Master degree in Statistics from a recognized university with minimum 1 year experience in analysis of data, preparation and publication reports/ articles/ manuscripts etc. from a recognized institution.

Job responsibilities: Statistical analysis of registry data, preparation of reports, assist in publication of research papers, reports etc. along with any additional responsibilities required to be carried out w.r.t the project

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Population Based Cancer Registry

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month + HRA as applicable

Qualification : Three years graduate degree in Science + one year experience in Field work with knowledge of computer applications. Knowledge of accounts is desired.

Job responsibilities: (Not limited to) Assist in day to day registry works including field works, handling of files and accounts.

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Statistician

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Hospital Based Cancer Registry

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month + HRA as applicable

Qualification : Master degree in Statistics from a recognized university with minimum 1 year experience in analysis of data, preparation and publication reports/ articles/ manuscripts etc.

from a recognized institution.

Job responsibilities: Statistical analysis of registry data, preparation of reports, assist in publication of research papers, reports etc. along with any additional responsibilities required to be carried out w.r.t the project.

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Hospital Based Cancer Registry

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month + HRA as applicable

Qualification : Graduate in any stream from a recognized university with one year PGDCA. Minimum 1 year experience in computer application/ data entry work preferably in health sector.

The selected candidates will have to appear in a computer practical test on the day of interview.

Desired qualification: Good typing proficiency, command over MSWord, MS Excel and PowerPoint, knowledge of software and computer maintenance.

Job responsibilities: (Not limited to) Data Entry, assist in analysis of data, report preparation and other day to day registry works, handling of files and accounts

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application in standard from supported by 2 PP sized photographs, self attested copies of all certificates & mark-sheets to “The Principal Investigator, Population / Hospital Based Cancer Registry, New PG Building, 1st Floor (Blood Bank), Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh-786002 “

Last date for submission of applications is 22nd March 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2