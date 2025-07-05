Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Assam Financial Corporation.

Assam Financial Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers.

Name of post : AGM (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-4 (Rs.30000 -110000), Grade Pay Rs.14500/-

Qualification : M.Sc./M.Com./M.A./MBA or PGDM

Experience : Minimum 7 (Seven) yrs experience. Experience in financial institution/Banks would

be preferred.

Maximum Age limit : 50 Yrs.

Name of post : Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : PB-4 (Rs.30000 -110000), Grade Pay Rs.13300/-

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech. with MBA or PGDM

Experience : Minimum 5 (five) yrs experience. Experience in financial institution/Banks would

be preferred.

Maximum Age limit : 45 Yrs.

Name of post : Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-4 (Rs.30000 -110000), Grade Pay Rs.13300/-

Qualification : B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. with MBA or PGDM

Experience : Minimum 5 (five) yrs experience. Experience in financial institution/Banks would

be preferred.

Maximum Age limit : 45 Yrs.

Name of post : Manager (Finance) (Human Resource Specialization)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-4 (Rs.30000 -110000), Grade Pay Rs.13300/-

Qualification : MBA (HR)

Experience : Minimum 5 (five) yrs experience. Experience in financial institution/Banks is desirable.

Maximum Age limit : 45 Yrs.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-4 (Rs.30000 -110000), Grade Pay Rs.13300/-

Qualification : B.A./B.Sc./B.Com.

Experience : Minimum 5 (five) yrs experience. Experience in financial institution/Banks is desirable

Maximum Age limit : 40 Yrs.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply in online mode in prescribed form only through the

website https://web.amtron.in/afc/ from 14.07.2025.

Filled up online form will open from 14.07.2025 onwards up to 11.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here