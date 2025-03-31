Assam Career Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and medical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation in 2025.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Director in State Cancer Institute in 2025. Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint partnership between the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts. It was set up in December 2017 to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid in the state. The distributed care model came into being under the Trusts and the Government of Assam to create patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to patients’ homes. The foundation can benefit 50% of Assam’s cancer patients. They are guided by their vision to transform cancer care by focusing on four pillars, which are- i) enhanced access, ii) uniform high quality care, iii) affordable care, iv) awareness, early detection and palliative care.

Name of post : Medical Director

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate should possess the following qualifications:

1. MBBS

2. Master’s Degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

3. Super specialty degree of DM/M.Ch/DNB or Fellowship / Training in Oncology.

Preference to candidates with:

1. At least 15 years of work experience (Post PG) in Teaching & leadership roles in specialized Oncology Unit.

2. Experience in healthcare administration.

3. Track record in clinical research with peer reviewed publications.

4. Experience of interacting with Government and large business houses/charitable foundations.

5. Knowledge of local language

Remuneration: As per Industry Standards

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility norms of educational qualification, experience etc. may apply in the prescribed application form provided in the website http://assamcancercarefoundation.org.

They must also send an application and a short CV along with the self-authenticated photocopy of relevant testimonials to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation in the designated email id hr@accf.in on or before 21st April, 2025

