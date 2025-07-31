Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation Guwahati.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Speech & Swallow Therapist. Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint partnership between the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts. It was set up in December 2017 to create a first-of-its-kind, three-level cancer grid in the state. The distributed care model was conceptualised by the Trusts and the Government of Assam to create patient-centric cancer institutions to deliver standardised and affordable care closer to patients’ homes. The foundation is expected to benefit 50% of Assam’s cancer patients.

Name of post : Speech & Swallow Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree (MSc) in Audiology & Speech Therapy or also equivalent.

Experience : Preference will be given to candidates having experience of working in a specialized cancer hospital or also reputed hospital having advanced speech and swallowing, Dysphagia Services rehabilitation with competency in Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing(FEES), Videofluoroscopy Services (VFS)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of applications is 17th August 2025.

