Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical, IT and administrative positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Name of post : Head IT

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Health Informatics or a related field

Experience : 15-20 years of experience in IT management, with at least 5 years in a healthcare environment. Proven experience in managing large scale IT projects

Name of post : Head Procurement

Qualification : B Tech/MBA/PG Diploma/Equivalent degree in Finance/Material Management, Supply chain or equivalent degree or specialization in procurement related discipline

Experience : 15 years experience in Procurement related activities with preferable experience in health care sector and in Public Procurement with Govt agencies

Name of post : Company Secretary

Qualification : Company Secretary (CS) & Membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Experience : 5-10 yrs of experience of working as a CS with preferable experience of working in health care sector with Procurement, Finance, statutory & legal matters in health care sector

Name of post : Medical Oncologist

Qualification : DM/DNB in Medical Oncology

Experience : Preference will be given for additional qualification and experience

Name of post : Radiation Oncologist

Qualification : MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology

Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience

Name of post : Interventional Radiologist

Qualification : MD/DNB Radiology & DM/Fellowship in Interventional Radiology

Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience

Name of post : Nuclear Medicine Doctor

Qualification : MD/DNB/ Diploma in Nuclear Medicine

Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience

Name of post : Medical Officer-Palliative

Qualification : MBBS/PG in Palliative Care/Training in Palliative Care

Experience : Preference for additional qualification and experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html

Last date for submission of applications is 18th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here