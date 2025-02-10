Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Director of Physical Plant. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level. Its vision is provisioning of quality human resource to facilitate technology led agricultural renaissance revitalizing and rejuvenating post-green revolution in agriculture ensuring both production and environment sustainability targeting a minimum of 4% agricultural growth while addressing the issues of household nutritional security, farmers’ distress, commerce in agriculture as well as regional, national and global food crisis taking the advantage of innovative technology, market reforms and liberalization.

Name of post : Director of Physical Plant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential:

i) Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University of India or AIME (India) in Civil Engineering.

ii) Should have minimum 15 years of experience in the rank of Superintending Engineer.

iii) Should have working experience in design, construction and building of roads and buildings.

iv) Experience in accounts.

Desirable: Persons with Masters Degree in Civil Engineering.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Registrar, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-785013

Last date for receipt of applications is 5th March 2025

Applicants must deposit a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- (for UR/OBC) and 500/- (for SC/ST) through a demand draft in favour of Registrar, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat payable at AAU, Jorhat Branch. The demand draft should be enclosed with the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here