Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate-I in a Department of Biotechnology, Government of India research project entitled “Generating high-depth genomics information for the Himalaya rice cultivars for improving nutritional quality and stress tolerance” in Assam Rice Research Institute (ARRI). The engagement will be purely temporary and the selected candidate will not be entitled

to any claim, right, interest or further benefits in terms of regularization or consideration of

further appointment to the said post or any other post. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University was sown by establishing the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 58,000/- (Rupees fifty eight thousand only) per month plus HRA.

Qualification :

PhD degree in Agriculture (Plant Breeding and Genetics/ Biotechnology) with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed(SCI) journal. NET qualified candidates will get preference

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th January, 2025 at 10am

The venue is altogether in the office chamber of the Chief Scientist, AAU-ARRI, Titabar

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with resume, original copies of all relevant documents

They should also bring self-attested copies of all relevant documents with them

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here