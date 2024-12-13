Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant in the rank of Executive Engineer altogether on purely temporary and contractual basis under Directorate of Physical Plant. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University sprung up with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam. It also came into being with Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Consultant Executive Engineer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Who is Keerthy Suresh’s sweetheart Antony Thattil?

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or AIME (India) in Civil Engineering with minimum 10 years of experience also preferably in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer in Government or any other Public Sector Undertakings or Institutions of similar type. Candidates having experience in design, construction and supervision of roads and buildings with knowledge of finance will be given preference.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Or

Diploma in Civil Engineering with at least 15 years of experience also preferably in the rank of Assistant Executive Engineer and Executive Engineer in Government or any other Public Sector Undertakings or Institutions of similar type. Candidates having experience in design, construction and supervision of roads and buildings with knowledge of finance will be given preference.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in applications along with supporting documents altogether.

The applications must reach the Office of Registrar, Assam Agricultural University Jorhat, PIN-785013, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications altogether is 10th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here