Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ASSAC Assam.

Assam State Space Application Centre (ASSAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientist on contractual basis for a period of 11 (Eleven) months under the projects Assam Fisheries Resources (AFISH) and Identification and Mapping of Degraded and Encroached Forest Areas of Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Scientist

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Fishery & Agriculture : 2

Forestry & Ecology : 2

Essential Qualification:

Fishery & Agriculture : Masters Degree in Fishery, Agricultural Science (with specialization in Agronomy /Soil Science/Horticulture/Microbiology) with Post Graduate Diploma/ Certificate in Remote Sensing and GIS or equivalent

Or

Forestry & Ecology : Masters Degree in Science (with specialization in Forestry/ Ecology/ Environmental Science/ Botany/Geography) with Post Graduate Diploma/ Certificate in Remote Sensing and GIS or equivalent.

Desirable experience: Experience in working with Satellite Remote Sensing data products in Arc

GIS and open source platform, field works related to geospatial analysis, web GIS, etc

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- + Employer’s part of the CPF Contribution per month

Maximum Age : 35 years as on 1st January 2024

Job Roles :

Digital image processing, digitization and data processing/ integration in GIS platform, Identification and Mapping of Natural resources of Assam using satellite based remote

sensing images with occasional field visits, application of Space Technology for Agricultural/ Forest Assessment and management in NE Region.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd December 2024 from 10 AM onwards

The venue is in Assam State Space Application Centre, Bigyan Bhawan (3rd floor), G.S. Road, Guwahati – 781005, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates shall have to submit Standard form of Application (ASSAM GAZETTE PART IX) duly filled-in along with self certified photo copies of certificates, other relevant testimonials, etc. and two recent passport size photographs at the time of reporting for registration and have to produce the original documents for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here