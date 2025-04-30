Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of District Project Officer (DPO), in District Disaster Management Authority on contract basis.

Name of post : Project Officer, District Disaster Management Authority

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or Institute or equivalent.

2. Should have minimum 3 years working experience as a full time paid employee in an organisation of repute dealing with Disaster management in Govt./PSU/Autonomous Body.

3. Should have excellent verbal and written communication skill in Assamese and English.

4. Should have good skill in computer operation especially in MS Office and use of Internet.

5. The candidate should be physically and mentally fit to work in disaster situations. He/ she will be liable to serve anywhere in the state for project implementation.

6. Candidate must be Indian Citizen and should be a permanent resident of Assam.

Salary: Rs. 30000-110000, PB-4, GP-12700

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 1st January 2025.

Selection Procedure :

The applicants shortlisted on the basis of eligibility criteria may have to appear for a Written Test /

Computer Test / Interview for which no TA / DA shall be paid for the purpose

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in Prescribed Form along with attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates etc. altogether to The State Project Coordinator, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date tor submission of application is 15-05-2025 up to 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here