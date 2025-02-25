Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in Army Public School Basistha Assam.

Army Public School Basistha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Headmistress (PRT)

TGT (English)

TGT (Mathematics)

TGT (Science)

TGT{Hindi(with Sanskrit)}

PRT (Preferably Hindi)

Pre-Primary

Counsellor (TGT)

Special Educator

Nursing Assistant (Preferably Female)

Head Clerk

Driver

No. of posts :

Headmistress (PRT) : 1

TGT (English) : 1

TGT (Mathematics) : 1

TGT (Science) : 1

TGT{Hindi(with Sanskrit)} : 1

PRT : 4

Pre-Primary : 6

Counsellor (TGT) : 1

Special Educator : 1

Nursing Assistant (Preferably Female) : 1

Head Clerk : 1

Driver : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Headmistress (PRT) : As per AWES norms

TGT :

i) Four years Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 %marks in aggregate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

iv) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

PRT :

i) Graduate holding Bachelor’s degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subjects and in aggregate.

ii) B.El.Ed./02-year D.El.Ed.

OR

Candidates with B.Ed. or Integrated B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later.

iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test(TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

Pre-Primary :

(a) Minimum Graduate with B.Ed/Nursery Teaching Training.

(b) Fluent in English and Hindi.

(c) Pleasant personality.

(d) Teaching experience at nursery/primary level (Desirable).

(e) Capable of handling co-curricular activities.

(f) Preferably ECCE qualified.

Counsellor (TGT) : Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher/Counsellor.

Special Educator : Graduation with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed. General with one year Diploma in Special Education.

Nursing Assistant (Preferably Female) : 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience

Head Clerk :

(a) Preferably an Ex-Serviceman or clerk category upto the age of 55 years.

(b) 5-10 years experience in Office Management, account handling as Head Clerk with high proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience.

(c) Computer Savvy – MS Office etc.

(d) Educational Qualification – Minimum Graduate in case of civilian.

(e) Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service.

Driver :

(a) An eligible candidate with valid Driving License.

(b) Adequate knowledge for maintenance of vehicles.

SaIary : As per AWES Norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply on prescribed application form available on school website www.apsbasistha.org. Candidates may download the application form through the above website. Duly completed form in all respect, along with self-attested photocopy of all testimonials (Academic & experience) and Demand Draft of Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) (non-refundable) in favour of Army Public School Basistha should be sent by hand/post to Army Public School Basistha, Opp Ram Mandir, Basistha Mandir Road, Basistha, Guwahati-29. Last date for submission of applications is March 5, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here