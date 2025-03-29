Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Army Public School Basistha Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Basistha Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Head Clerk in 2025.

Name of posts :

TGT (Hindi)

TGT (Sanskrit)

Head Clerk

No. of posts :

TGT (Hindi) : 1

TGT (Sanskrit) : 1

Head Clerk : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

TGT :

1. Four years “Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 %marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with atleast 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

3. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

4. Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

5. Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Head Clerk :

(a) Preferably an Ex-Serviceman or clerk category upto the age of 55 years.

(b) 5-10 years experience in Office Management, account handling as Head Clerk with high

proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience.

(c) Computer Savvy – MS Office etc.

(d) Educational Qualification – Minimum Graduate in case of civilian.

(e) Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly completed form in all respect, along with self-attested photocopy of all testimonials (Academic& experience) and demand Draft of Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty

only) (non-refundable) in favour of Army Public School Basistha.

Applicants may send their applications to Army Public School Basistha, Opp Ram Mandir, Basistha Mandir Road, Basistha, Guwahati-29

Last Date of submission of Application Forms : 03 April 2025

No applications will be accepted via email. Only hardcopy by hand/post will be accepted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here