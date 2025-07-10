Assam Career Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Army Institute of Nursing Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Army Institute of Nursing Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Professor (Department of Community Health Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. Nursing with Community Health Nursing specialty with 8 years of experience with M.Sc. Nursing including 5 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

Name of post : Associate Professor (Department of Community Health Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. Nursing with Medical Surgical Nursing specialty with 8 years of experience with M.Sc. Nursing including 5 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Department of Medical Surgical Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. Nursing with Medical Surgical Nursing specialty with 3 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Department of Mental Surgical Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc. Nursing with Mental Health Nursing specialty with 3 years of teaching experience. Ph.D. (Nursing) desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates are instructed to download application form from the Institute website (attached hereunder) and submit duly filled application form along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope, through registered/speed post/ by hand, to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati – 781029, Assam by 26 Jul 2025 (1400 hours).

Short listed candidates will be informed the date of interview via email/telephonically.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here