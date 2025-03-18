Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department.

Name of post : Inspector of Legal Metrology under Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department

No. of posts : 14

Pay Scale : Pay Band-3 Rs. 22,000/- to Rs. 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 9400/-

Qualification :

A candidate should hold a Bachelor Degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects or Bachelor Degree in Engineering

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01/01/2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three years) for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC / ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

Starting date for online application : 21-03-2025

Closing date for online application : 20-04-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees : 22-04-2025

To avail application fees relaxation given for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL, candidates must

produce certificate of the claimed category issued by competent authority.

Applications without the prescribed fee is inconsiderable and rejectable. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Application fees is non-refundable under any circumstances. The fees won’t be held in

reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here