Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) under Fishery Department.

Name of post : Fisheries Development Officer (FDO)

No. of posts : 65

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification :

The essential qualification for the post of Fisheries Development Officer (FDO) is Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.)degree from any institution recognized by lndian Councilof Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01.01.2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01.01.2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

Starting date for online application : 24th February 2025

Closing date for online application : 23rd March 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 25th March 2025

To avail application fees relaxation prescribed for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL, candidates must

produce certificate of the claimed category issued by competent authority,

Applications without the prescribed fee is inconsiderable and rejectable. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Fees once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances . Moreover applicants can’t hold the application fees in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here