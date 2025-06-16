Applications are invited for recruitment of 44 vacant posts or career of Forest Rangers under APSC Assam in 2025.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt, Assam in 2025.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam
No. of posts : 44
Pay Scale : Rs.22,000 /- to 97,000 /- + Grade Pay Rs. 10,300/-
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Qualification :
Applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering of any
recognized University with at least in one of the following subjects:-
i. Agriculture
ii. Botany
iii. Chemistry
iv. Computer Applications/ Computer Science
v. Engineering (Agriculture/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical)
vi. Environmental Science
vii. Forestry
viii. Geology
ix. Horticulture
x. Mathematics
xi. Physics
xii. Statistics
xiii. Veterinary Science
xiv. Zoology
Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years ofage as on
01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable as under:-
(i) By 5 years for SC/ST(PIIST(HJ candidates of Assam i.e. upto 43 years.
(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates of Assam i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification
No. ABP. 6/201619 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.apscrecruitment.in/
Start date of online application : 21-06-2025
End date : 20.07.2025
Application Fees :
- GEN : Rs. 297.20
- OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20
- SC / ST / BPL : Rs. 47.20
Last Date for submission of fees : 22.07 .2025
Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No
representation against such rejection would be entertained.
SC/ST/BPL candidates must upload SC/ST/BPL certificate for claiming application fee relaxation.
Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here