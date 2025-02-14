Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant administrative positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Inspector of Schools / District Elementary Education Officer / Deputy Director under Assam Education Service

Name of post : Inspector of Schools / District Elementary Education Officer / Deputy Director under Assam Education Service

No. of posts : 7

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 14,500/-

Qualification & Experience :

Second class Master Degree having uniformly brilliant career with B.T/B.Ed degree from NCTE recognized institution with :-

a. Possessing teaching experience in schools and colleges for 10 (ten) years or

b. Administrative experience for 10 (ten) years of which 5 (five) years must be teaching

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01.01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Starting date for online application : 21-02-2025

Closing date for online application : 20-03-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees : 22-03-2025

To avail application fees relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL, candidates must produce certificate of the claimed category issued by competent authority.

Applications without the prescribed fee is inconsiderable.

Fees once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

