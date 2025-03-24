Assam Career APSC CCE Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 262 vacant positions or career under APSC CCE Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission will hold the Combined Competitive Examination (APSC CCE), 2024 for eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 262 vacant positions in various Government departments of Assam in 2025.

Name of posts :

Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade)

Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade)

Labour Officer

District Transport Officer

Block Development Officer

Assistant Manager (AM)/ Assistant Industries Officer (AIO)/ Superintendent of Industries

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies

Assam Finance Service (Junior Grade II)

Assam Urban Administrative Service (EO. Jr. Gr. II)

Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board

Inspector of Taxes

Inspector of Labour

Inspector of Excise

Assistant Employment Officer

Sub-Registrar

Assam Audit Service (Assistant Audit Officer)

No. of posts :

Assam Civil Service (Jr. Grade) : 45

Assam Police Service (Jr. Grade) : 20

Labour Officer : 2

District Transport Officer : 2

Block Development Officer : 9

Assistant Manager (AM)/ Assistant Industries Officer (AIO)/ Superintendent of Industries : 23

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies : 2

Assam Finance Service (Junior Grade II) : 26

Assam Urban Administrative Service (EO. Jr. Gr. II) : 5

Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board : 1

Inspector of Taxes : 51

Inspector of Labour : 10

Inspector of Excise : 19

Assistant Employment Officer : 18

Sub-Registrar : 13

Assam Audit Service (Assistant Audit Officer) : 16

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must hold a Degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

The Online Applications can be submitted from 12.00 Noon, 28th March, 2025 to 29th April, 2025 till 5.00 PM

Application Fees :

General including Ex-servicemen candidates : Rs. 297.20

???/????including Ex-servicemen candidates of the respective categories : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST including Ex-Servicemen candidates of the respective categories : Rs. 47.20

BPL candidates of all categories : Rs. 47.20

PwBD including Ex-Servicemen candidates of all categories : Rs. 47.20

Women candidates of all categories : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of prescribed fee is 1st May, 2025 till 5.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here