Applications are invited for recruitment of over 900 vacant positions or career in DHS Assam.

The Directorate of Health Services (DHS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 919 vacant Grade-III (Technical) posts or career altogether i.e. ANM, Staff Nurse & Staff Nurse (Critical Care).

Name of post : Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM)

No. of posts : 181

Qualification : ANM Training passed from Assam Govt. Institution or Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and Assam Nursing Council and have registration under Assam Nursing Council with Employment Exchange registration of Assam.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- – Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 446

Qualification : GNM Diploma / B.Sc (Nursing) Degree from any Institute / Nursing College recognized by Indian Nursing Council and must be registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors Council along with Employment Exchange registration of Assam.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- – Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6800/-

Name of post : Staff Nurse (Critical Nurse)

No. of posts : 292

Qualification :

a) GNM Diploma / B.Sc (Nursing) Degree or above from any institute / nursing college recognized by Indian Nursing Council and must be registered under Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ & Health Visitors Council along with Employment Exchange registration of Assam.

b) Applicant should have experience of working in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at least for a period of one year.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- – Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6800/-

Age Limit :

Unreserved : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 40 years

OBC / MOBC : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 43 years

SC / ST : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 45 years

PwD : Minimum 18 years & Maximum 50 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://dhs.assam.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 18th December 2024

Application Fees : Applicants need not pay any fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here