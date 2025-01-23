Applications are invited for recruitment of over 600 vacant positions or career in PWD Assam.

Public Works Department (PWD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Deptt. (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Deptt.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads Deptt. (PWRD) & Public Works (Building & NH) Deptt

No. of posts : 650

Educational Qualification :

(i) Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICT?.

(ii) The Diploma course must be a Regular course. Diploma course obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be considered.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- + G.P. Rs. 8,700/-

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 43 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 42 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for O??/???? candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 05-02-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 04-03-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 06-03-2025

Fees once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here