Applications are invited for recruitment of 95 vacant positions or career in PNRD Assam.

The Office of the Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 95 vacant post or career for Cluster Facilitation Project.

Name of post : State Project Officer-GIS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Tech/M.E/M.Sc. Geographic Information Science/ Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/Geo

Spatial Technology/ Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial Science/ Surveying and Geo-Informatics

OR

BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science /Remote Sensing from recognized

University/Institute

OR

MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/ Remote Sensing from recognized

University/Institute

Experience :

Work Experience of at least 5 years in GIS- based projects in reputed government funded organizations like NIRD&PR, NRSC, SRSAC etc. or similar reputed organizations working on GIS

based projects.

Knowledge on data processing/analyzing and development of geospatial data.

Name of post : State Project Officer-Livelihood

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master in Agricultural Economics /Horticulture / Agro forestry /Agronomy /Forestry.

Experience : At least 8 years work experience, should be primarily on use of agriculture and allied activities for enhancement of incomes of rural poor. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is necessary

Name of post : District Coordinator- NRM

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.Tech in Civil/ Agriculture Engineering

Experience : At least 5 years work experience must be on rural infrastructure projects/ NRM

projects while working with reputed organization. Knowledge of English, Hindi and local language is necessary

Name of post : District GIS Expert

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : M. Tech/M.E/M.Sc. in Geographic Information Science or Technology/Remote

Sensing & GIS/Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial science/Surveying and

Geo-Informatics

OR

BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized

university/Institute

OR

MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized

university/Institute

OR

Post Graduate in Science/Agricultural Science with PG Diploma in Geographic Information

Science/ Remote sensing from recognized university/Institute

Experience : At least 3 years of Work Experience in GIS-based projects in reputed government funded organizations like NIRD&PR, NRSC, Geo-SRSAC etc. or similar reputed organizations

working on GIS based projects

Name of post : Block GIS Coordinator

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

M. Tech/M.E/M.Sc. in Geographic Information Science or Technology/Remote Sensing & GIS/ Geo-Spatial Technology/Geo-Informatics/Geo-Spatial science/Surveying and Geo-Informatics

OR

BE/B.Tech with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized

university/Institute

OR

MCA with PG Diploma in Geographic Information Science/Remote sensing from recognized

university/Institute

OR

Post Graduate in Science/Agricultural Science with PG Diploma in Geographic Information

Science/Remote sensing from recognized university/Institute

Experience : At least 1 year 6 months of work experience in GIS based projects at field level in reputed government funded organizations like NIRD&PR, NRSC, SRSAC, etc. or similar reputed

organizations working on GIS based projects

Name of post : Block NRM Expert

No. of posts : 37

Qualification : B Tech in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering Diploma in Civil Engineering

Experience : At least 2 years work experience for candidates with B. Tech/4 years work experience for candidates with diploma. The work experience must be on rural infrastructure projects/ NRM

projects while working with reputed organization

Name of post : Block Livelihood Expert (Agriculture & Allied)

No. of posts : 37

Qualification : Master in Agricultural Economics/Horticulture/ Agroforestry/Agronomy/ Forestry

Experience : At least 2 years work experience within reputed organizations working towards improvement of rural livelihoods. The work experience should be primarily on use of agriculture and allied activities for enhancement of incomes of rural poor

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://pnrdassamrecruitment.in/cfp/

Last date for submission of applications is up to 12 AM of 11th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here