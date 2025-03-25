Applications are invited for recruitment of 420 vacant positions or career in BTC Kokrajhar Assam.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Secretary for Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) under P&RD Department, BTC

Name of post : Secretary for Village Council Development Committee (VCDC)

No. of posts : 420

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be Graduate in any discipline or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. 1 (one) year Diploma in Computer proficiency also.

Age limit: The candidates shall not be less than 18 years or also more than 40 years of age as on 1st January, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable altogether as per existing Government norms. The age limit of the candidates is on the basis of the School/Matriculation/HSLC Certificate/Admit Card/Birth Certificate issued by a recognized Board/Council/Schools or other Government document as applicable.

How to apply :

The interested candidates may submit application online in official website of CSB, BTC by

visiting www.centralselectionboard.com w.e.f. 24/03/2025 to 07/04/2025 (up to 12.00 midnight)

The candidates must upload the following documents/testimonials during online application process:

(a) All certificates/mark sheets altogether in support of educational qualifications.

(b) Age proof certificate.

(c) A permanent BTR residential certificate belonging to General category candidates from

VCDC/Municipality as applicable and in case of ST/SC/OBC/MOBC Caste Certificate also need to be

uploaded.

(d) The candidates belonging to newly added 60 Nos. of villages from Biswanath and Sonitpur

districts to Udalguri district under BTR will have to upload any one of Aadhaar Card/Voter ID

Card/Caste Certificate.

(e) A recent passport size photograph (size: 20KB to 100KB) and also signature (size: 10KB to 50KB) in .jpg/.jpeg format are required to upload by the candidates at time of submission of online

application.

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs.300.00 (Rupees three hundred) only along with additional convenience/platform fee also of Rs.50.00 (Rupees fifty) only by the candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC/General Category. SC / ST candidates should pay Rs.200.00 (Rupees two hundred fifty) along with additional convenience/platform fee also of Rs.50.00 (Rupees fifty). Applicants should pay application fees only through online mode (UPI, Credit/Debit card or Net Banking) altogether.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here