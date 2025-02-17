Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or career in SIPRD Assam.

State Institute of Panchayat & Rural Development (SIPRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of District Programme Manager and Assistant District Programme Manager.

Name of post : District Programme Manager

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : BE/ B. Tech. in CSE/IT or M. Sc. (CS/IT) or MCA from any recognized Institute / University with Minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam.

Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-qualification working experience in the field of Information Technology (IT) / Management Information System (MIS) with industry or in government sector. Preference to the candidates having experiences in relevant / similar job profile.

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 35,000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 38 years as on 01-01-2025

Name of post : Assistant District Programme Manager

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : BE/ B. Tech. in CSE/IT or M. Sc. (CS/IT) or MCA from any recognized Institute / University with minimum 60% marks in the qualifying exam.

Experience : 2 years of post-qualification working experience in the field of Information Technology (IT) / Management Information System (MIS) with industry or in government sector. Preference to the candidates having experiences in relevant / similar job profile.

Monthly remuneration : Rs. 30,000/-

Age : Maximum age up to 38 years as on 01-01-2025.

Places of Posting : Bajali, Biswanath, Darrang Dhubri, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hojai, Majuli, South Salmara Mankachar, Tamulpur, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong

Selection Procedure :

Phase- I: The Candidates whose applications are acceptable must appear in an objective type written test in Guwahati on a given date which will find a mention in website https://siprdrecruitment.com

The syllabus of the Objective Type Written Test will be as follows:

Subject Knowledge : 50 marks General Knowledge : 25 marks General English : 25 marks

Phase – II: Against each vacancy, 3 candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in the written test. After the written test, the shortlisted candidates will have to appear in a Personal Interview to be held in Guwahati. Total marks for the Personal Interview will be 20 Marks

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://siprdrecruitment.com/ w.e.f. from 17th February 2025 up to midnight of 11th March 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here