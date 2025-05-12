Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Assistant for XRD Central Facility. The National Institute of Technology Silchar came into being in 1967 as a regional engineering college in Assam. In 2002 it saw upgradation to a National Institute of Technology and came under the Government of India. It became a fully funded Central Government Autonomous Institution and today is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology in India. As its name suggests, the institute is located in Silchar, a city in the Indian state of Assam. It is Assam’s second largest city and is a popular Indian holiday destination. Silchar sits along the Surma River and is near the Bangladesh border. Today it functions as a trade and processing centre for the tea, rice and other agricultural industries. The city is rich with culture and history, with numerous temples and ancient architectural sites.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. / B. Tech / MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University / Institute.

Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record

Or

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute.

Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade.

Salary : Rs.25,000/- p.m. for first and second years; Rs.28000/-p.m. for third year onwards

Age Limit : Not more than 30 years. SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Govt of India Rules.

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV, all the mark sheets and certificates and all other relevant documents to the coordinator through email at rgnair@phy.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Technical Assistant for XRD Central Facility” on or before 23.05.2025. Call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent via email

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here