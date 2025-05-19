Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in MSSV Nagaon Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor in the Department of Juridical Studies, Guwahati Unit. The newly set up Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya formally came into being on 10th June, 2014. Though the University has been set up under the Private University Act, but it is designed as a people’s university, an institution for the entire people of Assam as well as India. It is located at Nagaon, the place blessed with the dust of the saint’s feet for more than half a century, since he lived half of his life at Bardowa, Nagaon. The Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya fraternity firmly believes that a new era of social regeneration will start from this University.

Name of post : Professor, Department of Juridical Studies, Guwahati Unit

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : As per MSSV Pay Matrix

Essential Qualification :

i) LL.M, Ph.D. in Law (as per Legal Education rules 2008 of BCI)

ii) Served as Professor/ Associate Professor with a total experience of 15 (fifteen) years of teaching/

research/administration in Universities/Colleges or any other Higher Education institutions.

iii) A minimum Research score of 110 as per Appendix II, table 2 of UGC Notification, New Delhi, 18th July, 2018.

How to apply :

Candidates may send the hard copy of the Completed application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures.

They should send it to “THE REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA, H.B. PATH, KOLONGPAR, NAGAON – 782001.”

Last date for submission of applications is 23rd May, 2025.

They should clearly mention in the envelope as “Applied for the Post of ………………with Adv. No. and Sl. No. of Post applied”.

Application Fees :

Candidate must pay an amount of Rs. 2,000.00 (Rupees two thousand). They should pay the amount only by demand draft in favour of “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANT? SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA” payable at “State Bank of India, Nagaon Main Branch (IFSC: SBIN0000146)” . Applicants may also pay Cash at Accounts Branch of the University as an application fees for the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here