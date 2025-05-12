Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in JB College Jorhat Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) College Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Education. Jagannath Barooah College is a premier institution of higher education in Jorhat. Jorhat is a city with a rich cultural heritage and also a glorious historical background in the upper part of the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. The development of modern education in colonial Assam also has a close connection with the establishment of this institution at Jorhat in 1930. After 93 years of its glorious existence, it has become the hub for educational excellence, fostering its vision and mission in tune with the objectives of Higher Education of the nation. The college’s contributions towards nation building process, promoting global competency, emphasizing continuous up gradation of teaching learning methods and techniques are noteworthy. It puts its best endeavor to materialize the dreams of its stakeholders through its innovative practices, programmes and policies. The institution got reaccreditation from NAAC in 2011 and got award of “A” grade on the basis of its performance in the field of higher education. J.B. College has also got fresh autonomous status from the UGC with effect from 2016-17. Moreover, the star status has also been awarded to the college by the Department of Bio-Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Education

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : As per UGC’s specifications

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 13th May 2025 at 3:30 PM. The venue is altogether in Jagannath Barooah College (Autonomous), J.B. College Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam

How to apply :

The interested candidates must report Subhasish Sarmah, HoD, Political Science for attending the interview with all original testimonials along with a set of their photostat copies and also an application at 3:15 PM on the date of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here