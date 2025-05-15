Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Associate Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in Information Technology/Mathematics/ Statistics/ Bioinformatics/ any areas of Life-Sciences with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. Degree in Data Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Bioinformatics or in any thrust research areas in Physical/Life Sciences at IASST.

Essential Experience: Ten-year post-Ph.D. of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor-II/Scientist-C level (7th CPC Pay level 11) or higher with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, the candidate must have at least one student awarded Ph.D. under his/her principal guide-ship.

Name of post : Associate Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in any area of Life Sciences with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. in any area of Life Sciences with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Essential Experience:

Ten years post-Ph.D., of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor-II/Scientist-C level (7th CPC Pay level 11) or higher with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, the candidate must have at least one student awarded Ph.D. under their principal guide-ship

Name of post : Associate Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in any areas of Life Sciences or Pharmacy/ Pharmacology with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. in any area of Life Sciences/Pharmacy/Pharmacology/ Pharmaceuticals.

Essential Experience: Ten years post-Ph.D., of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor-II/Scientist-C level (7th CPC Pay level 11) or higher with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, the candidate must have at least one student awarded Ph.D. under their principal guide-ship.

Name of post : Associate Professor-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in any areas of Chemical Sciences/ Chemistry with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout

And

Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences/ Chemistry.

Essential Experience:

A minimum of 6 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/ Foreign Institutions/ Universities of comparable standard with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Name of post : Associate Professor-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in Physics with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. in Physics (with a research topic in experimental Plasma Physics/ Plasma applications).

Essential Experience:

A minimum of 6 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/ Foreign Institutions/ Universities of comparable standard with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Name of post : Associate Professor-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in Physics/Chemistry/Nano Science/Material Sciences with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout

And

Ph.D. in Physics/Chemistry/Nano Science/Material Sciences (with research topic in Quantum Materials/Computational Condensed Matter Physics/Material Sciences/Natural product Chemistry).

Essential Experience :

A minimum of 6 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/ Foreign Institutions/ Universities of comparable standard with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals

Name of post : Assistant Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in any area of life sciences/bioinformatics with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. in any area of Life Sciences/Bioinformatics.

Essential Experience:

A minimum of 3 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/ Foreign Institutions/ Universities of comparable standard with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 14th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here