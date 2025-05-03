Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching Associates (on purely contractual basis) in the Department of Psychology. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma

Name of post : Teaching Associates in Department of Psychology

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : MA in Psychology/ with NET qualification, preferably with Teaching experience or Research experience

Salary : Rs. 27000/- (fixed) per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th May 2025 altogether from 1 PM onwards. The venue is in Conference Room of the Secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University Campus

Document verification from 12.00 Noon to 01.00 P.M. on the day of interview i.e. 09.05.2025.

How to apply :

The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with

relevant original certificates /documents and also a set of self-attested copies of the certificates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here