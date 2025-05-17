Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Project Scientist the project entitled, “Research and Development Program for Promotion of Handloom in North-Eastern Region (Assam)” at the Department of Design. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and also got the facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati is instrumental in fulfilling the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

Master’s degree in Science with one year of research experience. Prior experience in field data

collection in the domain of Ergonomics and occupational health is preferable.

Also Read : 10 lesser known shocking facts about Raj Nidimoru’s wife

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates will get information for a Physical Interview. The interview is on 2nd June 2025 (Monday). Time is at 11 AM. The venue is in the Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates must send their CV along with supportive documents of qualification (10th Onwards) and Experience Certificate (if any) in a single document in PDF format.

They should send it to karmakar.sougata@iitg.ac.in

Last date for submission of applications is 30th May 2025.

Candidates are required to carry a Photo ID proof, Experience Certificate, and other relevant

documents (10th onwards, in original and soft copy in a pen drive) supporting their academic

qualifications.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Walk-in interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here