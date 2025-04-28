Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Fellow in the project entitled “Enabling Hardware Accelerator Design from Behavioral Specifications” at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati built up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has got facilities of state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and also research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and also with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech/BE in CSE or related subjects.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents also (Matriculation onwards) on or before 4th May, 2025 (Sunday) at ckarfa@iitg.ac.in

Shortlisted candidates will altogether get information via E-mail on 5th May, 2025 about the mode of online interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here