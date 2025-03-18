Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Security Officer (Contractual). Assam University came into existence in 1994 altogether after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is also in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and also typical landscape of north east. The campus is altogether spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people who have an interest in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam – Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Assam University being a central university hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Security Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University/ Institution with five years experience as Security

Supervisor / Supervisory Position in Security in a Govt. Office, Educational Institute / Private Organisation of repute with an annual turnover of at least Rs.200/- Crores or more

OR

Persons formerly in the Army or such Uniformed Service at JCO level or equivalent or above, with 10th standard pass or Army class I Examination or equivalent examination.

AND

Holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ Motorcycle)

Remuneration : Rs. 40,000/- per month

How to apply :

Desirous candidates may download application form from Assam University website (www.aus.ac.in).

They should submit the same with requisite documents to the email id: registrar@aus.ac.in within April 2, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here