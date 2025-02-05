Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Assistants. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Junior Office Assistant (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Rs.18000/- + 18% HRA.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduation in Arts / Science / Commerce. The candidate should have good communication skill with minimum 2 years’ experience in front office management. Experience of working in similar positon in Govt./ PSU is desirable

Name of post : Office Assistant (Project Mode)

No. of posts : 3

Pay: Rs.19500/- + 18% HRA.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduation in Commerce/ Finance from recognized Institute/ University. The candidate should have consistent good academic record. One-year experience in Office management and record keeping, handling various kinds of purchase, processing bills

How to apply :

For the post of Office Assistant (Project Mode), candidates may apply online through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/kz2DSswycMAEUtZg9 on or before 10th February 2025 (5 PM)

For the post of Junior Office Assistant (Project Mode), candidates may apply online through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/o1atXgVY528k74vj9 on or before 12th February 2025 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2