Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant (Accounts), Office Assistant (Project mode) and System Engineer in the Research & Development Section

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Office Assistant (Accounts) (Project Mode)

No. of post: 1

Pay: Rs.25200/- + 20% HRA.

Eligibility Criteria: Post-Graduation in Commerce / MBA (Finance) or similar discipline from recognized Institute/ University. The candidate should have consistent good academic record. Minimum two-years’ experience in Finance and Accounts in Computer based data entry operations through Tally software.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Working knowledge of PFMS.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Project Mode)

No. of post: 1

Pay: Rs.25200/- + 20% HRA.

Eligibility Criteria: Post-Graduation in any discipline/ MBA(HR) with minimum two-years’ experience in HR and Administration from recognized Institute/ University. The candidate should have consistent good academic record. Candidate must have sound knowledge in Office excel management, record keeping, purchase, processing bills etc.

Desirable: Degree in law

Name of post : System Engineer (Project Mode)

No. of post: 1

Pay: Rs. 35350/- + 20% HRA.

Eligibility Criteria: BTech in CSE/IT with experience/knowledge in Web development, DBMS, Java, PhP/ BDes (4 years Bachelor in Design) with experience/knowledge in CSS, UI design.

Also Read : Secret foot massage to nourish every organ of your body

How to apply :

Candidates must apply through a Google form in the given link on or before 17.06.2025

(5 pm).

Shortlisting will be based on qualification and desirable experience as mentioned above.

Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview. The date and time for the interview of shortlisted candidate will be informed via email.

The candidates based on their performance in the interview is likely to get selection

The application form is available in the following link:

1. Link for Office Assistant (Accounts): https://forms.gle/ErMCXvmNYkyxh8qJ7

2. Link for Office Assistant : https://forms.gle/s8ZS4gMEtEmEUgbj8

3. Link for System Engineer: https://forms.gle/qmSiF2U6sFrhsF898

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here