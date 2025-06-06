Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in AMSCL Guwahati Assam.

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executives, Manager and Administrative cum Computer Assistants.

Name of post : Executive (Procurement-BME)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor Degree in Instrumentation/Bio-Medical Engineering/Medical Electronics from Govt. recognized Institution/University with minimum 3 years of experience in Procurement of Medical equipment in Govt. organization.

OR

2. Diploma in Instrumentation/ Bio-Medical engineering/Medical Electronics from Govt. recognized Institution/ University with minimum 5 years of experience in Procurement of Medical equipment in Govt. organization.

3. Experience in Procurement through GeM and e-Tender desirable.

4. High proficiency in written and oral English.

5. Computer proficiency-MS Office (word, excel, power point)

Name of post : Executive (Procurement-Drugs / QC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy from Govt. recognized Institutions with minimum 3 years of experience in procurement of drugs in Govt. organization / Semi Government Organization.

OR

2. Diploma in Pharmacy from Govt. recognized Institution with minimum 4 years of experience in procurement of drugs in Govt. organization / Semi-Government organization.

3. Experience in Procurement through e-Tender is desirable.

4. High proficiency in written and oral English.

5. Computer proficiency-MS Office

Name of post : Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. B. Tech. or B.E. (Computer Science or IT) / MCA / M. Sc. (IT or Computer Science) /DOEACC ‘B’ level or equivalent degree from recognized university / Institution with minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field.

2. Proficiency in the use of Internet based applications, Office Package (MSWord, MS-Excel, MS-PowerPoint, etc.)

3. Should have experience in setting up of hardware and install/configure software and drivers.

4. Well versed knowledge in Installing well-functioning LAN / WAN and other networks and manage components (servers, IPs, etc.)

Name of post : Manager (Procurement- Drugs)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma.) from Govt. recognized Institution/ University with

minimum 5 years of experience.

2. 3 years of experience in Procurement in Government / Semi-Government organization is must.

3. Candidates with hands on experience in public procurement through GeM tendering / e-Tender

are preferred.

4. High proficiency in written and oral English with good communication skill.

5. Computer proficiency- Internet based applications, MS Office (word, excel, power point) and other related applications

Name of post : Manager (Supply Chain Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. B.E. or B. Tech (any steam) / B. Pharma / MBA or PGDM from Govt. recognized Institution / University.

2. Minimum 5 years of experience in Store Management / Warehousing / Transportation/ Distribution and Logistics in Govt. / Semi-Govt. / PSU / Logistic Service Providers is essential.

3. Knowledge of Supply Chain System.

4. Knowledge of good warehousing practices.

5. Should be ready to travel.

6. Candidate should be proficient in MS Office.

7. Excellence in verbal & written communication skills are essential.

Name of post : Administrative cum Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate in any discipline along with minimum One Year Diploma in Computer Application is

must.

2. Minimum 2 years’ experience is a must.

3. High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent computer typing

skills mandatory, along with knowledge of preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt. organization.

4. Competency in Word, Excel & Power point is Mandatory.

5. Knowledge of e-Office / e-File System / government record keeping and maintenance is desirable.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://amscl.in/Recruitment-AMSCL/

Last date for submission of applications is 15th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here