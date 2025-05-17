Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in AIWCL Guwahati Assam.

Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited (AIWCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Terminal Manager and Manager Technical.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Terminal Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. A bachelor’s degree in Port Management, Logistics, or a related field. A master’s degree in maritime studies is preferred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. At least 8 years of experience in port management, with 3-5 years in a supervisory role.

3. Strong knowledge of port operations, safety regulations, and logistics management.

4. Excellent leadership and organizational skills, with experience managing cross-functional teams.

Job Roles :

The Senior Manager – Port’s responsibiliGes include, but are not limited to:

1. Port Operations: Overseeing the efficient operation of AIWCL ports, including cargo handling, passenger services, and berthing management.

2. Resource Management: Managing port resources, including staff, equipment, and facilities, to ensure smooth operations.

3. Safety Compliance: Ensuring adherence to safety protocols and regulatory requirements to maintain the highest standards of safety.

4. Maintenance Oversight: Coordinating maintenance activities for port infrastructure, equipment, and facilities.

5. Reporting: Providing regular updates to the DGM on port performance, maintenance schedules, and operational issues.

Name of post : Manager- Technical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class X pass or equivalent

Professional Certification:

1. Valid Inland Vessel Certificate (IV/Boat Masters License desirable).

2. STCW Basic Safety Training (if applicable)

Experience: Minimum 7–10 years in inland/coastal vessel operations with 2 years in a supervisory capacity. Ex navy/ coast guard sailor preferred

Job Roles :

1. Assist in berthing and unberthing operations at the terminal

2. Supervise deckhands and sailors during terminal operations

3. Conduct pre-departure and post-arrival checks on vessels for safety and compliance

4. Maintain logbooks related to mooring, cargo/passenger movement, and fuel inventory

5. Liaise with ferry masters/captains for scheduling and movement coordination

6. Monitor vessel loading/unloading to ensure stability and safety

7. Assist in the upkeep of terminal infrastructure, floating pontoons, and gangways

8. Conduct safety drills, assist during emergency situations (rescue, fire, etc.)

9. Support inspection teams during audits or incident investigations

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th May 2025 in AIWTD Society, 3rd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati-7, Assam. Time of Registration is from 10 AM onwards

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in

support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The

candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3