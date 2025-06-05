Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Assam Skill University.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Finance Manager in Project Management Unit (PMU). The contract will be initially for a period of Eleven Months (11 months) with a provision of further extension of Eleven Months (11 months) up to the end of the project subject also to satisfactory performance.

Name of post : Finance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountant or also M. Com with Accountancy (Hons.)

Experience:

A) For Chartered Accountant :

At least 05 years of Post Qualification experience in handling the finance and accounts works at

any Govt./ Semi Govt/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Organization, out of which three (3) years in a managerial capacity in an Externally Aided Project which has funding from Multilateral Development Bank / Agency.

B) For M. Com with Accountancy (Hons.) :

At least 10 years of post-qualification experience in handling the finance and also accounts works at

any Govt./ Semi Govt/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Organization, out of which three (3) years in a managerial capacity in an Externally Aided Project which has funding from Multilateral Development Bank / Agency.

Remuneration :

Depending on the qualifications, experience, competencies, recent remuneration, etc. of the candidate, the consolidated the annual Cost to project (CTP) of the Finance Manager will be determined and mutually agreed upon with the successful candidate, which would be in the range between Rs.12.00 lakh to Rs. 15.00 lakh per year, depending upon the last drawn salary. In case the last drawn salary of the candidates is less than the minimum salary assigned for the position, a maximum of 30% hike on the last drawn salary is considerable.

Age : Maximum age of 50 years as on 01.01.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may send their completed application in the prescribed form along with scanned copies also of self-attached documents of qualification and experience via email to recruitment.asup@asu.ac.in or hardcopies of the same to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam Skill University Project, 3rd Floor, DECT Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008 (Assam)

Last Date of submission of application- 21.06.2025 up to 5.00 P.M.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here