Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Level Officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Level Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

CA/ CFA / MBA/MMS/MS/PGDM in Finance, MSc Risk Management, MSc/MA (Maths/Statistics/ economics).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

BE/BTech with professional qualifications viz. Financial Risk Manager (FRM) or Professional Risk Manager (PRM), etc.

Experience :

Prior experience of minimum 2 years in Operational Risk Management function of a bank / Financial institutions/ NBFCs.

Also Read : Umden : Meghalaya’s village where you can discover fine fashion and pristine beauty

How to apply :

Applicants may send duly filled in application (typed in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, only through email at RiMV@sidbi.in

Last date for submission of applications is September 08, 2025.

While forwarding the respective applications, the subject line shall clearly indicate the following details only, viz. “Application for the post of <<Post Code>>, <<Name of Post>> <<Candidate Name>>.”

Applications should be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant certificate(s)/ documents, in support of proof of identity, address, age, educational qualification (educational certificates/mark -sheets), work experience, caste certificate, wherever applicable, as mentioned in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here