Applications are invited for recruitment of various sports based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Part-time Sports Instructors, Part-time Water Polo Coach, General Fitness Trainer.

Name of post : Part-time Sports Instructors

No. of posts : 20

Disciplines : Athletics (02), Badminton (01), Basketball (02), Cricket (01), Chess (01), Football (01), Hockey (02), Squash (01), Swimming (01-Male & 01-Female), Tennis (02), Table Tennis (02), Volleyball (01), Weightlifting (01)

Remuneration: Rs. 26000/- per month

Minimum Qualification: 10+2 passed with participation in state level competitions/Bachelor Degree in Physical Education/Diploma in Coaching/Certificate in Coaching.

Experience: Candidates having experience of teaching/coaching may be given preference.

Name of post : Part-time Water Polo Coach

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 26000/- per month

Minimum Qualification: 10+2 passed with participation in state level competition in water polo.

Name of post : General Fitness Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 26000/- per month

Minimum Qualification: 10+2 passed with participation in state level competitions/Bachelor Degree in Physical Education/Diploma in Coaching/Certificate in Coaching.

Experience: Candidates having experience in the field of general fitness training, rehabilitation, recreation etc. will be preferred.

Name of post : Life Guard

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration: Rs. 26000/- per month

Minimum Qualification: Candidate should possess the life guard certificate.

Age Limit : 45 years (desirable)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews as per the following schedule-

Date of practical test: 09/06/2025, Reporting time: 07:30 AM (Venue: Old SAC building, IIT Guwahati)

Date of interview: 10/06/2025, Reporting time: 09:00 AM (Venue: Interview Room, Administrative Building, IIT Guwahati)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may report to Old SAC building, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at 07:30 AM on 09/06/2025 for verification along with their CV, original documents and a set of photo copy of all relevant documents along with two (02) passport size colour photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here