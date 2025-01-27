Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Data Entry Operator on purely temporary basis for an ICMR funded project entitled “National Registry for Rare and other Inherited Disorders (NRROID)” in the Department of Medicine. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. The role of this pioneer medical institute during the past six decades in extending health care services to millions of needy patients is laudable. Besides this, the institute provides medical and paramedical manpower and training to various Governments, industrial and private hospitals of entire North-East region, including faculty development for establishment of new medical colleges.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Graduate in any stream from a recognized university with one year computer diploma. A good typing speed. Knowledge of Computer applications and data management.

Desired additional qualification: Preference will be given to those with previous experience in ICMR Project work, 3 years experience in Project work, Knowledge of Rare diseases

Salary : Rs. 29200/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 31st January 2025 from 11 AM onwards.

The venue is in Seminar Hall, Deptt. of Medicine, AMCH, Dibrugarh

How to apply :

Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here