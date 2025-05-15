Assam Career Apply for Consultant & other jobs in ILRI Guwahati

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ILRI Guwahati Assam.

International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultancy: Administration and Communication and Project Coordinator.

Name of post : Consultancy: Administration and Communication

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post graduate degree in Mass Communication/ English literature/Business Management or related disciplines.

2. Minimum 5 years of experience on relevant areas.

3. Strong verbal and written communication skills in English.

4. Strong knowledge of communication strategies and tools.

5. Demonstrated capacity of designing, drafting, reviewing, editing and formatting high quality awareness, extension and communication materials in English language.

6. Ability to organize meeting, training, workshop, seminar, etc. including anchoring those as a communication person.

7. Excellent interpersonal skills; demonstrated experience of working in a multi-cultural team environment.

8. Ability to do basic admin and finance management task coupled with doing logistic arrangements.

9. Ability to do multi-tasking with minimum guidance and support.

10. Ability and willingness to travel in India.

11. Excellent computer proficiency to perform the stated task.

Name of post : Project Coordinator

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Masters in veterinary sciences with at least 5 years of experience in project planning, coordination and management.

2. Excellent technical knowledge and understanding on animal health issues and their management at community level.

3. Excellent knowledge and understanding on different livestock related issues in India and the ways of addressing those.

4. Demonstrated knowledge and capacity in implementing and coordinating complex multi-partners livestock sector project.

5. Proven track record of drafting high quality research papers, reports, policy briefs, training manuals etc. in English language.

6. Demonstrated capacity of successfully managing various project related activities, including manpower, budget, resources etc.

7. Demonstrated experience of engaging with senior level officers of donors, governments, non-governmental organizations, research organizations, universities etc.

8. Demonstrated capacity of representing organization in various forums and delivering high quality impactful lecture/ presentation.

9. Strong verbal and written communication skills in English.

10. Excellent interpersonal skills; demonstrated experience working in a multi-cultural team environment.

11. Ability to do multi-tasking with minimum guidance and support.

12. Ability to organize workshop, seminar, capacity building programme etc.

13. Ability and willingness to travel frequently in Northeast India as per the need of the project.

14. Strong computer proficiency for performing the stated tasks.

How to apply :

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV expressing their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Head of People and Culture by clicking on the “Apply Now” tab given in the website https://www.ilri.org/ above before 19 May 2025. The position title and reference number REF: 1852/2025 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2