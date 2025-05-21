Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and technical positions or career under NHM Assam.

National Health Mission (NHM) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (RI cum AEFI)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification : MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS from a recognized Medical College/ Institution.

Desirable qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Masters in Public Health from Govt. recognized institute.

2. Working knowledge of operating computer and internet usage

3. Preference to persons with experience in Public Health Programme.

Salary : Rs. 44000/- per month

Also Read : 10 beautiful places to visit in Hampi

Name of post : Consultant (Cold Chain Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification :

1. B.Tech / B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from recognized university/ institution of India with a minimum of 3 years of post qualification work experience in the relevant field.

2. Working knowledge of operating computer and internet usage

3. Not above 65 years with experience in handling Cold-Chain Management system of Drugs and vaccine at State level in Government organization may also apply.

Salary : Rs. 44000/- per month

Age Limit : Up to 40 years as on 01/01/2025 (Relaxation in maximum age : SC/ST candidates – 5 years, OBC/MOBC candidates – 3 years, PWD candidates – 10 years). For retired person age limit-65 years

Selection Process:

Selection process shall be notified in the official website of the Directorate of National Health Mission, Assam (https://nhm.assam.gov.in) in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. The candidates are advised to visit the website accordingly. Candidates won’t get separate individual call letter for interview/ selection test.

How to apply :

Candidates have to apply online in the NHM, Assam website https://nhm.assam.gov.in. The Online application form shall be available till 31st May 2025, 11:59 PM in the official websites of the National Health Mission, Assam

Application Fee: No fee is required to be paid.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here