Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (ERP-PS & IM Module) on Contract basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant (ERP-PS & IM Module)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) B.Tech./BE in Electronics and Telecommunication /Computer/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Chemical as Full-time Regular course from Institutions/Colleges/Universities/Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

b) Must have retired at least from the Grade G or equivalent post from OIL or any other PSU under MoP & NG.

c) The age of the applicant should not be more than 68 years as on the last date of receipt of application.

d) Minimum 30 years working experience as an Engineer in any Government/PSU Oil & Gas Industry on Permanent basis.

e) Working knowledge of the following:

Technical Skills:

i. Project Systems (PS): Extensive knowledge in Configuration of Project Profile for customizing WBS Elements, Networks & Activities. Working knowledge of the Financials & Controlling, Material Management. Project management experience in configuration of WBS elements and Activities, Project Builder, Project Planning Board and Special Maintenance Functions, Resource Planning, Capacity Levelling, Workforce Planning, Workflow related to PS, Milestone & Network Configuration, Change Management, Period-End Closing, Easy Cost Planning of External Activities and Costing Activities, configuration Settings for Cost Planning, Portfolio and Project Management integration, performing budgeting functions, configuring budgeting functions, performing procedures for period-end costing.

ii. Investment Management (IM): Experience in configuration for investment programs for organizational hierarchies, creating planning and budget profiles and specifying budget distribution to measures, assignment and coding masks for the appropriation request, setting up plan profiles for plan costs & defining approval workflows, project profiles and investment profiles, settlement structures, source structures, settlement profiles, status selection profiles, forms, drill down reports, change existing drilldowns, generate summarization database, etc.

Job Roles :

a) As a PS & IM Consultant, you will be responsible for utilizing your expertise in SAP Project System PS to provide effective solutions. Day-to-day activities will involve analyzing client requirements, designing solutions. It will also include collaborating with project teams to ensure successful implementation.

b) Analyze client requirement to design customized solutions using SAP Project System

PS/IM.

c) Develop comprehensive solution architectures and technical designs specific to the Program Implement project.

d) Collaborate effectively with project teams. This is to ensure seamless integration of SAP Project System PS.

e) Provide expert technical guidance and support to project teams. This is to be done throughout the implementation lifecycle.

f) Conduct rigorous system testing and troubleshooting to optimize the performance of

SAP Project System PS solutions.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their duly filled in application form in prescribed format along with self-attested requisite documents at email id con_app@oilindia.in

Last date for submission of applications is 23:59 hours of 07/09/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here