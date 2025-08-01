Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dimoria College Assam.

Dimoria College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Computer Operator.

Name of post : Computer Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Degree with a minimum 6 month Computer Diploma

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 04.08.2025 from 12 pm at the Principal’s Office, Dimoria College, Khetri, Kamrup(M), Guwahati, Assam, PIN- 782403

How to apply :

Interested candidates, may attend the walk-in interview to be held on 04.08.2025 from 12 pm at the Principal’s Office, with their CV and original documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here