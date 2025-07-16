Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Jorhat Assam.

East Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd, Purabi Dairy, Nilomoni Bhawan, Na-Ali, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant-I (Procurement & Input). Purabi is the brand name for milk and dairy products manufactured by West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd. (WAMUL). Approved by FSSAI, it is one of the largest and most active dairy units in entire North East India. WAMUL came into existence altogether in 1976 as a milk union of Milk Producers’ Co-operative of Nagaon, Morigaon, Goalpara, Nalbari and Kamrup districts of Assam. The Union was also set-up under the Operation Flood Programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for dairy development in Assam. Over time, it has gone one to create a symbiotic relationship between milk producers, techno professionals, the market and the consumers. Today, WAMUL is managed by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and it has a fully automated processing unit with a capacity of 60,000 liters of milk per day. It also has automatic milk product manufacturing section for its high quality milk products at LIQUID MILK PLANT (LMP) at PANJABARI, GUWAHATI. It also has a CATTLE FEED PLANT (CFP) at CHANGSARI, KAMRUP situated at a distance of 40 kilometers from Guwahati, which has a processing capacity of 50 metric tons of cattle feed per day, along with 25 MTPD bypass protein plant and 12 MTPD mineral mixture plant.

Name of post : Assistant-I (Procurement & Input)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Minimum full time Graduation from a recognized Institute/University.

Experience: Minimum 1 year of full time relevant working experience, preferably in development sector. Experience in village-based extension activities also will be an added advantage.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 30h July, 2025 in Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Near Smart Bazaar, Jorhat: 785001, Assam. Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Applicants must bring an application form as per the prescribed format provided in the website of WAMUL at https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs along with all the original testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph on the day of the Walk-in Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here