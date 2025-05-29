Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in Assam Skill University.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Finance & Accounts Officer and Accounts Assistant.

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000-110000 + G.P. Rs. 12700

Qualification :

a) Bachelor degree in Commerce (B. Com) from any recognized University or institute.

b) Minimum of 5 years of experience of financial administration/ management in university or other government / PSU units.

Preferable: Preference shall be given to candidates having qualification of or Chartered Accountant

(CA) or Intermediate in Chartered Accountancy (CA-Inter) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Upper Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 35000 to 45000 (Consolidated Pay)

Qualification :

a) Bachelor’s degree in commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with Accountancy or Finance as a Major Subject.

b) Six months diploma in computer application or equivalent.

c) Minimum 5 Years of working experience in any Higher Educational Institution/ or reputed organizations in Accounts & related field.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the Office of the Registrar, Assam Skill University, 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati-781008 (Assam) latest by 19.06.2025.

Further applicant has to submit a soft copy of the application format along with all relevant documents in a single PDF file to ‘careers@asu.ac.in’ mentioning the subject line as “Application for the post of ………………………… (Name of the post applied)” latest by 16.06.2025.

Applicants won’t get consideration for the positions unless they submit a hard copy of the application with requisite fees.

The envelope containing the hard copy application should be superscribed “Application for the post of……………………….(Name of the post applied).”

Application Fees :

Unreserved : Rs. 500/-

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 500/-

SC : NIL

ST(P) : NIL

ST(H) : NIL

Ex-Service Men & Women/ EWS : NIL

PWD : NIL

Mode of payment: Through online bank transfer, for which details are as below:

Account Name: ASSAM SKILL UNIVERSITY, Savings Bank Account No. 50100712846790, IFS Code: HDFC0004678, Bank Name: HDFC Panbazar Branch, GUWAHATI, Assam.

Applicants must submit a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment along with the hard copy

of the application, without which the application will not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here