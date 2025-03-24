Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant managerial positions or career in EPIL Assam.

Engineering Projects (India) Limited (EPIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 22

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 11

Electrical : 4

Mechanical : 3

Finance : 3

Legal : 1

Qualification : B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/ Electrical / Mechanical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronic & Telecom. or other equivalent(min 55% marks)

OR

CA/ICWA/ MBA (Fin) with min. 55% marks in graduation.

OR

LLB with (min 55% marks)

Experience : Minimum 2 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Manager Grade-II

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 6

Electrical : 3

Mechanical : 2

Qualification : B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical /Electrical & Electronics/ Electronic & Telecom or other equivalent (min 55% marks)

Experience : Minimum 4 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Manager Grade-I

No. of posts : 11

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 8

Electrical : 2

Legal : 1

Qualification :

B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/ Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Electronic & Telecom or other equivalent (min 55% marks)

OR

LLB with (min 55% marks)

Experience : Minimum 6 years post-qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Manager

No. of posts : 5

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 3

Electrical : 1

Legal : 1

Qualification :

B.E. /B.Tech or AMIE or equivalent qualification in Civil/ Electrical/Electrical & Electronics/ Electronic & Telecom or other equivalent (min 55% marks)

OR

LLB with (min 55% marks)

Experience : Minimum 9 years post-qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://epi.gov.in/ up to 5:30 PM of 8th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



