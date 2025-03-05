Applications are invited for recruitment of 445 vacant positions or career in AH & Veterinary Department Assam.

Animal Husbandry (AH) & Veterinary Department Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA).

Name of post : Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA)

No. of posts : 445

Scale of Pay : Pay Band-2 of Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- + Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200/- plus other allowances as admissible from time to time.

Age :

A Candidate should not be less than 21 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01/01/2025. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates. It is also relaxable by 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates. The calculation of age limit is as per the HSLC Certificates/HSLC Admit Cards/ Certificate issued by a recognized Board/Council. No other documents shall be accepted in lieu thereof for the purpose.

Qualification

For Direct recruitment to the cadre of Veterinary Field Assistant, a candidate shall have to pass the examination in elementary knowledge Veterinary Science (One Year Training Course) from the recognized “School of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry” established by the Govt. of Assam at Ghungoor, Silchar and having passed HSSLC (Sc.) Examination with Biology as a subject as the basic qualification. This is as per Rule 8 of “The Assam Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Subordinate Service Rules, 2002”.

Physical Standard

A Candidate for Direct recruitment to the cadre of Veterinary Field Assistant under Rule 3 (d) shall be of sound health both mentally and physically and free from any organic defects of body infirmly likely to interfere with efficient performance of his duties and require to undergo medical examination before appointment to the service.

Selection Procedure

The Interview and the Selection Criteria for the post of Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA) and its allied cadre posts shall be as per provision of Assam Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Subordinate Service Rules, 2002.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in standard form as per part IX of the Assam Gazette for application along with testimonials and a self-addressed envelope affixing stamp of Rs. 5/- for communication. The duly filled in Application should be addressed to the Director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Assam, Chenikuthi, Guwahati-781003 and be submitted physically in the Drop Box during office hours on or before 18th March, 2025 (5.00 PM) at the Directorate or by Registered Post.

Applicants must affix 1 (One) copy of recent photograph on the space provided in the application form firmly with good quality glue/adhesive. They should also should enclose another copy of photo along with the application. The Photograph must be signed prominently.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here