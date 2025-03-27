Applications are invited for recruitment of 43 vacant teaching posts or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the teaching posts or career of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Philosophy : 1

Sociology : 1

Economics : 1

History : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per existing UGC norms (UGC Regulation 2018). UGC Regulation (additional) issued in continuation of 2018 regulation, if any will be applicable

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 7

Department wise vacancies :

Information Technology : 2

Electronics & Communication Technology : 1

Environmental Science : 1

English Language Teaching : 1

Sanskrit : 1

English : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per existing UGC norms (UGC Regulation 2018). UGC Regulation (additional) issued in continuation of 2018 regulation, if any will be applicable

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 31

Department wise vacancies :

Applied Sciences : 2

Mathematics : 3

Biotechnology : 3

Chemistry : 3

Geography : 2

Physics : 2

Education : 1

Business Administration : 2

Commerce : 3

Sanskrit : 1

Philosophy : 1

Zoology : 2

University Law College : 1

MIL & Literary Studies : 1

Geological Sciences : 2

Law : 1

Linguistics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per existing UGC norms (UGC Regulation 2018). UGC Regulation (additional) issued in continuation of 2018 regulation, if any will be applicable

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://gauhatint.samarth.edu.in

Last date for submission of online applications is 18th April 2025

After submission of the ONLINE application in the portal a duly signed hard copy (pdf) of the completed application(s) must be submitted to “The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam” along with all necessary enclosures including the proof of submission of application fee and “No Objection Certificate (NOC)”, wherever applicable, by 25th April 2025.

The envelope containing the application should be super scribed “Application for the post of , Gauhati University, Advt. No. T/2025/1”.

Application Fees :

Applicants for the post will be required to pay an amount of Rs. 1500/- ( Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred ) only. For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 750/- ( Rupees Seven Fifty ) only. The payment mode is online. No other mode of payment will be accepted. Fee once paid shall not be

refunded under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here