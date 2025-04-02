Applications are invited for recruitment of 39 vacant positions or career in NABARD Assam.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 39 vacant posts or seats of internship career under NABARD Student Internship Scheme (SIS) 2025-26. The objective of the Scheme is to assign short term tasks/projects/studies useful and relevant to NABARD, to talented students pursuing post-graduate degree (completing/completed first year) in Agriculture and allied disciplines (Veterinary, Fisheries, etc.), Agri-business, Economics, Agri-economics, Social Sciences and Management from Institutes/ Universities of repute or students pursuing 5 year integrated courses completing/completed 4th year of their course. Indian students studying abroad are also eligible for SIS 2025-26. The scheme is expected to provide valuable feedback with a fresh perspective through studies/projects undertaken by the students on themes of interest to NABARD.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of position : NABARD Student Internship Scheme (SIS) 2025-26

No. of vacancies : 39

Eligibility Criteria :

i. Students pursuing post-graduate degree (having completed first year) in Agriculture and allied disciplines (Veterinary, Fisheries, etc.), Agribusiness, Economics, Agri-economics, Social Sciences and Management from Institutes/ Universities of repute or students pursuing 5 years integrated courses completing/completed 4th year of their course. Indian students studying abroad are eligible for SIS 2025-26.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. Students applying for internship in a particular State must be either pursuing their degree from that State or they must belong to that State (ordinarily resident of the State).

iii. However, seats in Head Office, Mumbai are open to applications from students across the country.

Selection Procedure :

i. The applicants for the scheme will get information for appearing for interview on the basis of selection as per weighted score system (based on marks in 10th, 12th and Graduation).

ii. The final selection of the students for the internship scheme will be solely on the basis of the interview performance.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/studentinternship/register.aspx

Closing date for submission of applications is April 07, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here