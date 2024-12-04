Applications are invited for recruitment of 35 vacant positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Scientist-cum-Head, Subject Matter Specialist, Farm Manager, Programme Assistant(Lab. Technician), Programme Assistant (Computer), Assistant, Stenographer

Grade- III, Driver and Supporting Staff -Grade I under Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVKs)

Name of post : Senior Scientist-cum-Head

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Doctoral degree in the relevant field of Agriculture/ Animal Science/ Fisheries/ Community Science/ Horticulture/ Sericulture with 8 years experience (excluding the period spent in obtaining Ph.D. Degree) in the relevant subject as Scientist/ Lecturer/ Extension Specialist or

in an equivalent position in the Pay Band 3 of Rs. 15,600/- Rs. 39,100/- with grade pay of Rs. 5,400/-, Rs. 6,000/-, Rs. 7,000/-, Rs. 8,000/-, (as per 6th CPC report) having contributions to research/ teaching/ extension education as evidenced by published work/ innovations and impact

Name of post : Subject Matter Specialist

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Master’s degree in Agriculture / Community Science/ Fisheries Science from a

recognized University

Name of post : Farm Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Animal Science/Fishery Science/ Horticulture/ Sericulture from a recognized University.

Name of post : Programme Assistant (Lab Technician)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture/Animal Science/Fishery Science/Community Science/ Horticulture/ Sericulture from a recognized University.

Name of post : Programme Assistant (Computer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in the relevant field (Computer Science/Computer Application/ Information Technology) or equivalent from a recognized University

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognized University with 5 years work experience in Accounts and establishment.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade-III

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University with working knowledge of computer (minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application). Professional efficiency: The candidates will be given one dictation test in English at 80 w.p.m. for 10 minutes. The candidates will be required to transcribe the matter in 50 minutes on computer.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Passed HSLC or its equivalent examinations from a recognized board.

(ii) Driving license for both heavy (Tractor, power tiller etc.) and light vehicles from the appropriate Authority (the candidate will have to pass the practical skill test to be taken by an appropriate Committee of the University.

(iii) Two (2) years experience of driving.

Name of post : Supporting Staff – Grade – I under KVKs

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass or ITI pass

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://online.aau.ac.in/kvk-recruitment-2024 w.e.f 4 PM of 10-12-2024 to 4 PM of 05-01-2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants must deposit a non-refundable application fee on online mode only. The prescribed fee is

Rs. 1000/- in case of General/OBC candidates and Rs. 500/- in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates. If

the fee could not be paid within the last date due to any technical issue, candidate can pay the

application fee on or before 4 PM of 07-01-2025 and complete the process.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here